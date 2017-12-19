MVP: Wilkinson Walsh's Beth Wilkinson

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:31 PM EST) -- Wilkinson Walsh & Eskovitz PLLC’s Beth Wilkinson only co-founded her firm a year ago, and she and her team have already scored major victories defending Georgia Pacific from a $10 billion antitrust suit and winning the first two trials in the high-stakes Xarelto litigation, securing her a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Trials MVPs.

Beth Wilkinson

Wilkinson Walsh Her biggest accomplishment this year:

Wilkinson said that despite the many trial and motion victories her young firm has notched up this past year, her biggest accomplishment...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login