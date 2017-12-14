MVP: Lieff Cabraser's Michael Sobol

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 1:53 PM EST) -- Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP’s Michael Sobol scored a significant win for consumers this year when he helped secure a $115 million settlement for those impacted by the massive Anthem data breach, earning him a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Cybersecurity & Privacy MVPs.



Sobol said his role in the August settlement with Anthem, which has been called the largest data breach deal to date, was one of his most significant accomplishments of the year....

