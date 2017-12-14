MVP: Irell & Manella's David Schwarz

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 2:08 PM EST) -- Irell & Manella LLP’s David Schwarz has represented California agricultural growers in complex cases that raised constitutional questions this year, including a win at the Ninth Circuit for two of the largest growers in the nation, earning him a spot as one of Law360's 2017 Food & Beverage MVPs.



David Schwarz



Irell & Manella His biggest accomplishment this year:



Schwarz said he is proud to have litigated cases that he said were “of real consequence, not just to my clients who are growers, but of consequence...

To view the full article, register now.