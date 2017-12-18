MVP: Sullivan & Cromwell's Melissa Sawyer

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:46 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP’s Melissa Sawyer steered one of the biggest deals of the year in the food and beverage sector with her representation of Diageo in its acquisition of George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila brand, earning her a place as one of Law360’s Food & Beverage MVPs for 2017.



Melissa Sawyer



Sullivan & Cromwell Her biggest accomplishment this year:



“The biggest accomplishment was keeping my head above water in what was an incredibly busy and intense year for M&A,” Sawyer said.



Her work on the Diageo...

