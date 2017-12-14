Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 1:57 PM EST) -- Littler Mendelson PC’s Maury Baskin played a central role in stopping some of the Obama administration’s signature labor policies in their tracks over the past year, including a controversial overtime rule and a regulation that would have required government contractors to report labor law violations, making him one of Law360’s Employment MVPs for 2017.
Maury Baskin
Littler Mendelson
His biggest accomplishments this year:
Even though he successfully litigated numerous challenges to Obama administration policies during the year-long period that began in October 2016, Baskin highlighted two key...
MVP: Littler Mendelson's Maury Baskin
