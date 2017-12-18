MVP: Jones Day's Michael Gray

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:49 PM EST) -- Jones Day’s labor and employment co-chair Michael Gray led McDonald’s to successful outcomes in multiple high-profile wage and hour class actions, including a case that sought to hold the company jointly liable for violations committed by a franchisee, landing him a place on Law360’s list of Employment MVPs for 2017.



Michael Gray



Jones Day Biggest accomplishment:



In 2015, Gray took over as lead counsel for McDonald’s Restaurants of California in a class action that had originally been filed two years earlier by plaintiff Maria Sanchez accusing...

