MVP: Sullivan & Cromwell's Eric Krautheimer

Law360, Miami (December 14, 2017, 6:57 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP's Eric Krautheimer shepherded clients through three of the biggest transactions in the past year, including the $108.7 billion AT&T merger with Time Warner, Bayer's $66 billion acquisition of Monsanto and Amazon's $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods, making him one of Law360's 2017 Mergers & Acquisitions MVPs.



Eric Krautheimer



Sullivan & Cromwell His biggest challenges in the past year:



The three blockbuster deals each presented their own challenges, according to Krautheimer. When representing Amazon in its bid to buy Whole Foods, Krautheimer...

To view the full article, register now.