MVP: Sullivan & Cromwell's Eric Krautheimer

Law360, Miami (December 14, 2017, 6:57 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP's Eric Krautheimer shepherded clients through three of the biggest transactions in the past year, including the $108.7 billion AT&T merger with Time Warner, Bayer's $66 billion acquisition of Monsanto and Amazon's $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods, making him one of Law360's 2017 Mergers & Acquisitions MVPs.

Eric Krautheimer

Sullivan & Cromwell His biggest challenges in the past year:

The three blockbuster deals each presented their own challenges, according to Krautheimer. When representing Amazon in its bid to buy Whole Foods, Krautheimer...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login