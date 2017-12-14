MVP: King & Spalding's Andrew Bayman

Law360, Philadelphia (December 14, 2017, 5:09 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP's Andrew Bayman helped limit GlaxoSmithKline's damages to $3 million in a closely watched federal trial over the company's liability for the suicide of a Reed Smith LLP partner who used a generic version of Paxil, landing him among Law360's 2017 Product Liability MVPs.



Andrew Bayman



King & Spalding His biggest accomplishment this year:



Bayman was lead trial counsel for GSK in the five-week trial in which an Illinois federal jury concluded that a generic version of Paxil caused Stewart Dolin, the 57-year-old...

