MVP: Haynes And Boone's David Siegal

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 8:13 PM EST) -- David Siegal, co-chair of Haynes and Boone LLP's white collar practice, exposed a fatal flaw in Manhattan federal prosecutors' high-profile case against private equity executive Benjamin Wey this year, getting the charges dismissed and earning a spot among Law360's White Collar MVPs.



David Siegal



Haynes and Boone The biggest challenge of his career:



Wey's home had been searched in 2012, but it was three years later, in 2015, before Siegal's client was charged and arrested. Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York had accused Wey of...

To view the full article, register now.