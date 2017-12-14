Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 6:07 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's Drew Flowers has been guiding some of the biggest real estate deals on both coasts, including Related Cos.' ongoing role in multibillion-dollar projects at New York's Hudson Yards and San Francisco's Transbay Transit Center terminal, earning him a spot on Law360's 2017 Real Estate MVPs.
Drew Flowers
Gibson Dunn
On his biggest challenge this year:
Flowers' slate of projects and deals was particularly full this year. Beyond handling several matters for Related Cos. that spanned New York, California, Chicago and Florida,...
MVP: Gibson Dunn's Drew Flowers
