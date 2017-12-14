MVP: Gibson Dunn's Drew Flowers

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 6:07 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's Drew Flowers has been guiding some of the biggest real estate deals on both coasts, including Related Cos.' ongoing role in multibillion-dollar projects at New York's Hudson Yards and San Francisco's Transbay Transit Center terminal, earning him a spot on Law360's 2017 Real Estate MVPs.



Drew Flowers



Gibson Dunn On his biggest challenge this year:



Flowers' slate of projects and deals was particularly full this year. Beyond handling several matters for Related Cos. that spanned New York, California, Chicago and Florida,...

To view the full article, register now.