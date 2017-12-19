MVP: Paul Weiss' Meredith Kane

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:34 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP’s Meredith J. Kane has helped steer a number of development projects reshaping the New York City skyline, including recently representing the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in a $3 billion office building project that will become the second-tallest tower in the city, earning her a spot as one of Law360’s 2017 Real Estate MVPs.



Meredith Kane



Paul Weiss Her biggest accomplishment this year:



Recently, Kane has represented the MTA — a longtime client — in ongoing development agreement matters related to...

