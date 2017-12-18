Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:52 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP's James F. Speyer has a knack for landing victories in complex litigation, securing a spot among Law360's 2017 Retail MVPs with wins that included casting doubt on a public prosecutor's pricing claims against a national retailer and nixing two false-advertising actions.
James Speyer
Arnold & Porter
His biggest accomplishment this year:
Clients want cases to go away cheaply and quickly, so getting suits dismissed at the pleading stage is really the "home run" result, Speyer said.
It's starting to happen...
MVP: Arnold & Porter's James Speyer
