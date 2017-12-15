MVP: Simmons Hanly's Jayne Conroy

Law360, Los Angeles (December 15, 2017, 2:56 PM EST) -- Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC’s Jayne Conroy helped score a $1.04 billion verdict this year on behalf of six patients in the third bellwether trial against Johnson & Johnson and DePuy Orthopaedics, the manufacturer of the Pinnacle metal-on-metal hip replacements, securing her a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Product Liability MVPs.



Jayne Conroy



Simmons Hanly Her biggest accomplishment this year:



Just a month after the third Pinnacle win, Conroy got news of the $14.7 billion global settlement on behalf of vehicle owners in the Volkswagen Group...

To view the full article, register now.