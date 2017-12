Trump Tax Plan: Fiddling While Other Issues Burn

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 3:18 PM EST) -- Navigating tax reform is a veritable minefield. The plan, “Unified Framework for Fixing Our Broken Tax Code,” lays out the details. The public should know what this bill actually does to taxpayers, rich and poor alike. The public should also be aware of the landmines and challenges to the whole paradigm of taxation that exist in the underground global economy.



The plan is a shell game that scraps itemized deductions except a few, including mortgage interest and charitable contributions. This is shocking considering the massive tax deductions...

To view the full article, register now.