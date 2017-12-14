MVP: Arnold & Porter's Saul P. Morgenstern

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 1:50 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP’s Saul P. Morgenstern has spent the past year defending a trove of industry giants, from Penguin Group to Norfolk Southern, against individual and class action antitrust claims while helping others nip claims in the bud, landing him among Law360’s 2017 Competition MVPs.
Saul P. Morgenstern
Arnold & Porter
His biggest accomplishment:
In July, Morgenstern helped Penguin Group land a win at the Second Circuit in a pair of cases claiming five major publishing companies conspired to fix the prices of...
