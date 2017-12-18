Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:56 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s Daniel Wolf has spent the last year handling back-to-back billion-dollar deals in a variety of industries, including health care, real estate, private equity and technology, earning him a spot among Law360’s 2017 Mergers & Acquisitions MVPs.
Daniel Wolf
Kirkland & Ellis
His biggest accomplishment this year:
For Wolf, working on six large deals is a good year on its own, but handling that many deals in August alone made the normally slow month the busiest of his career, he said.
At the...
MVP: Kirkland's Daniel Wolf
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login