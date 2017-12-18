MVP: Kirkland's Daniel Wolf

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:56 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s Daniel Wolf has spent the last year handling back-to-back billion-dollar deals in a variety of industries, including health care, real estate, private equity and technology, earning him a spot among Law360’s 2017 Mergers & Acquisitions MVPs.



Daniel Wolf



Kirkland & Ellis His biggest accomplishment this year:



For Wolf, working on six large deals is a good year on its own, but handling that many deals in August alone made the normally slow month the busiest of his career, he said.



At the...

To view the full article, register now.