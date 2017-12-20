MVP: Jones Day's Andrew Levine

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 3:03 PM EST) -- Andrew Levine’s contributions to Jones Day’s private equity practice totaled more than $7.5 billion in transaction value in the last year alone, thanks to deals for longtime firm clients ABM Industries, Verizon and EagleTree Capital, earning him a spot among Law360’s Private Equity MVPs for the second year in a row.



Andrew Levine



Jones Day His proudest moment this year:



In July alone, Levine led Jones Day teams advising facility management provider ABM Industries in a $1.25 billion deal to buy competitor GCA Services Group as well...

