MVP: Williams & Connolly's Kannon Shanmugam

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 1:35 PM EST) -- Williams & Connolly LLP’s Kannon Shanmugam has scored wins for multiple clients before the U.S. Supreme Court and the circuit courts in the past year, including two high court victories that narrowed the scope of challenges facing debt collectors, securing him a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Appellate MVPs.



--> Kannon Shanmugam



Williams & Connolly His biggest accomplishment this year:



Shanmugam successfully argued two cases before the high court in 2017 that resulted in wins for companies facing suit under the Fair Debt Collection Practices...

