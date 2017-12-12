Judging A Book: Cooke Reviews 'Constance Baker Motley'

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 12:02 PM EST) -- This article is part of an Expert Analysis series of book reviews from judges.



Judge Marcia Cooke In the spring of 1955, my mother boarded a train in Sumter, South Carolina. She was traveling to join my father, who had moved to Detroit shortly after I was born. The plan was that she would join him later. They both knew there was little opportunity for economic advancement for African-Americans in South Carolina. They became part of the great migration — Southern African-Americans moving north from the...

To view the full article, register now.