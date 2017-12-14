MVP: Sullivan & Cromwell's Mark Menting

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 5:18 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP’s Mark J. Menting helped banks and other financial institutions close deals worth more than $8 billion in the last year, including a complex transaction that brought two of the biggest names in stock trading together, securing him a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Banking MVPs.

Mark Menting

Sullivan & Cromwell His biggest accomplishment this year:

Menting worked on a number of deals in the period stretching from October 2016 to October 2017, but the biggest and most complicated was his representation...
