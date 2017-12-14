MVP: Cohen Milstein's Steven Toll

Law360, Los Angeles (December 14, 2017, 1:46 PM EST) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC’s Steven Toll won major settlements for investors over the past year, including a $175 million agreement with BP over shares sold during the company’s 2010 oil spill and a $165 million deal with big banks over practices that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis, earning him a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Class Action MVPs.



Steven Toll



Cohen Milstein His most challenging case this year:



The managing partner of Cohen Milstein and co-chair of the firm’s securities litigation and...

