Law360, Los Angeles (December 15, 2017, 4:25 PM EST) -- This year, Sidley Austin LLP's David Teitelbaum worked with Apple to bring Apple Pay to consumers and with PayPal to establish a credit service, playing a big role in the world of financial technology and earning a place as one of Law360's 2017 Retail and E-Commerce MVPs.



His biggest challenge this year:



As a partner with Sidley Austin's banking and financial services group, Teitelbaum has worked with PayPal for several years. In 2016-17, he helped the company negotiate a long-term relationship with...

