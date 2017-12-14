Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 1:42 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s Nicole Greenblatt successfully guided the reorganization of shoe retailer Payless ShoeSource Inc. this summer in a case that gave struggling brick-and-mortar operations hope for survival in an increasingly precarious industry, earning her a spot on Law360’s list of Bankruptcy MVPs for 2017.
Nicole Greenblatt
Kirkland & Ellis
Her biggest accomplishment this year:
As retailers continue to stream into bankruptcy court amid increasing competition from online sellers and burdensome legacy costs, Payless' successful restructuring stands out as an example of the options available...
MVP: Kirkland's Nicole Greenblatt
