MVP: Weil's Edward Soto

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 3:06 PM EST) -- Edward Soto, managing partner of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP’s Miami office, secured an Eleventh Circuit victory for Proctor & Gamble in a product liability case this year and torpedoed class claims against other manufacturers, earning him a spot among Law360’s 2017 Class Action MVPs.



Edward Soto



Weil Biggest accomplishment:



Though Soto has had several high-profile wins this year, he said the one he considered his biggest accomplishment was a summary judgment victory for Dometic, a manufacturer of appliances for RVs and other vehicles, in a...

To view the full article, register now.