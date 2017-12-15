MVP: Quinn Emanuel's Kathleen Sullivan

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 3:10 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP's Kathleen M. Sullivan has amassed victories worth hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of her clients in the past year, including helping Samsung to a landmark Supreme Court win over Apple, landing her among Law360's 2017 Appellate MVPs.



Kathleen Sullivan



Quinn Emanuel Her biggest accomplishment in the past year:



Sullivan served as lead counsel in Samsung Electronics Co.'s historic December 2016 win over Apple Inc., in the U.S. Supreme Court's first design patent case in more than 100 years....

To view the full article, register now.