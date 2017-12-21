MVP: Gibson Dunn's James Fogelman

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 2:09 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's James Fogelman has successfully litigated cases involving gaming, sports and fantasy sports, including prevailing in battles over jurisdiction and arbitration in a high-profile dispute between an NBA agent and his former agency, landing him among Law360's 2017 Sports MVPs.



James Fogelman



Gibson Dunn His biggest accomplishment in the past year:



Fogelman scored a victory for agency Independent Sports & Entertainment in a high-profile dispute with basketball agent Daniel Fegan, a case he said was his greatest accomplishment in sports law this...

