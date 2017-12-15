MVP: Davis Wright's Kelli Sager

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 3:17 PM EST) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP’s Kelli L. Sager secured a victory establishing that a website’s rights under federal copyright law to sell official NCAA photos preempted the publicity rights of two former Division III college basketball players, earning her a spot among Law360’s 2017 Media & Entertainment MVPs.
Kelli Sager
Davis Wright
Her biggest accomplishment this year:
In April, a Ninth Circuit panel said former college basketball players Patrick Maloney and Tim Judge could not reverse a California federal judge’s decision to strike the suit under California’s...
