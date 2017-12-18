MVP: Hogan Lovells' Ari Fitzgerald

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:59 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells' Ari Fitzgerald secured a victory at the D.C. Circuit this summer for a service provider with ties to Dish Network Corp. in a dispute over a spectrum license discount, earning a spot on Law360's 2017 list of Technology MVPs.
Ari Fitzgerald
Hogan Lovells
His biggest accomplishment this year:
In August, the appellate court held in a published decision that because of the Federal Communication Commission's failure to communicate to SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC and another company that they might be denied the opportunity to...
