MVP: Jones Day's Daniel Mitz

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 3:11 PM EST) -- Jones Day’s Daniel Mitz worked on a number of multibillion-dollar deals in the semiconductor space over the past year as global head of the firm’s technology mergers and acquisitions practice, earning a spot on Law360’s 2017 list of Technology MVPs.



Daniel Mitz



Jones Day His biggest accomplishment this year:



Mitz led the Jones Day team representing California-based circuit manufacturer Linear Technology Corp. as Massachusetts-based semiconductor manufacturer Analog Devices Inc. bought it for $14.8 billion, a deal that closed in March.



He also worked on advising Intersil...

