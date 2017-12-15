MVP: Simpson Thacher's Mary Beth Forshaw

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 3:21 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP litigation partner Mary Beth Forshaw has had a busy year, settling a $500 million reinsurance case at jury selection and racking up a Second Circuit win on an environmental cleanup coverage case, securing a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Insurance MVPs.



Mary Beth Forshaw



Simpson Thacher Her biggest accomplishments this year:



In May, Forshaw secured a settlement in New York State court in a 15-year-old dispute between Travelers and a pair of reinsurance providers over a $500 million claim that Travelers said it was...

