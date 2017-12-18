MVP: Jones Day's Heather Lennox

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 6:02 PM EST) -- Jones Day’s Heather Lennox led the charge this year to restructure the world’s largest private sector coal company, saving it from liquidation and earning her a spot as one of Law360’s 2017 Bankruptcy MVPs.



Heather Lennox



Jones Day Her biggest accomplishment of the year:



Lennox spent the first half of 2017 wrapping up what had been an 11-month effort to restructure Peabody Energy Corp. and its 153 subsidiaries. The company, which had 7,000 employees and operated coal mines in the U.S. and Australia, was nearly $9...

