MVP: Jones Day's Stephanie Parker

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 3:23 PM EST) -- Jones Day partner Stephanie E. Parker's leadership over the past year — co-leading her firm’s business and litigation tort practice, heading the team that won Merck & Co. a record-breaking $2.5 billion patent infringement verdict, and guiding R.J. Reynolds’ tobacco litigation defense — has won her a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Trials MVPs.



Stephanie Parker



Jones Day Her biggest accomplishment of the past year:



At the end of December 2016, Parker led the team that won a $2.54 billion patent infringement claim for Merck...

