MVP: Archer & Greiner’s John Connell

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 3:25 PM EST) -- John Connell of Archer & Greiner PC persuaded the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the federal government’s ban on offensive trademark registrations as unconstitutional in a landmark decision this year, securing him a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Intellectual Property MVPs.



John Connell



Archer & Greiner His biggest accomplishment this year:



Connell successfully represented Simon Tam, the leader of a rock band called The Slants, who challenged the Lanham Act’s disparagement clause after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office refused a trademark registration on...

