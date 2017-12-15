MVP: Paul Weiss' Harris Freidus

Law360, Minneapolis (December 15, 2017, 4:03 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP's Harris Freidus has handled several major matters over the past year for developer CIM Group, and thanks to that work as well as other large deals across the health care and hospitality spaces, he's been named one of Law360's Real Estate MVPs for 2017.



Freidus, who is co-chair of Paul Weiss' real estate department, over the past year has helped CIM Group with its $685 million purchase of the iconic Jehovah's Witnesses Watchtower building in Brooklyn and an accompanying...

To view the full article, register now.