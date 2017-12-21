Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 2:19 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP’s Randy Mastro beat the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, scoring a rare and high-profile victory before an administrative law judge that freed investment manager Lynn Tilton and her companies from allegations they defrauded investors, placing him among Law360’s 2017 Trials MVPs.
Randy Mastro
Gibson Dunn
His proudest moment this year:
Mastro said his proudest moment was when the SEC’s administrative law judge issued a rare and thorough ruling against the agency in its case against his client Tilton.
He said he...
MVP: Gibson Dunn's Randy Mastro
