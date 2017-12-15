MVP: Jenner & Block's Adam Unikowsky

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 4:19 PM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP's Adam Unikowsky won three unanimous Supreme Court rulings in the past year, including one that could alter how the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other government agencies seek disgorgement in enforcement actions, earning him a spot among Law360's Securities MVPs.



Adam Unikowsky



Jenner & Block His biggest accomplishment this year:



Unikowsky successfully argued that disgorgements authorized by the SEC in enforcement actions are penalties rather than equitable remedies and should be subject to the same five-year statute of limitations that applies...

To view the full article, register now.