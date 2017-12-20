MVP: Weil's Jonathan Polkes

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 3:07 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP’s Jonathan D. Polkes avoided a potentially lengthy and costly trial in a sprawling class action in which he defended an array of big-name real estate and financial firms behind the $22 billion sale of the Archstone-Smith real estate investment trust, winning summary judgment for his clients and earning him a spot among Law360's 2017 Securities MVPs.

Jonathan Polkes

His biggest accomplishment this year:

While at first reluctant to single out one case in an interview with Law360, Polkes pointed to...
