MVP: Paul Weiss' Jay Cohen

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 4:41 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP's Jay Cohen spent the last year steering key court cases that shaped the landscape of the broadcast and cable industries, landing him a spot as one of Law360's 2017 Telecommunications MVPs.



Jay Cohen



Paul Weiss His biggest accomplishment this year:



Cohen served as lead counsel representing cable and broadband provider Altice USA in a carriage discrimination dispute brought by Game Show Network. GSN claimed that Altice, previously known as Cablevision, wrongly bumped it from basic cable to a premium...

