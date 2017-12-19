MVP: Kirkland's Mario Mancuso

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:39 PM EST) -- Mario Mancuso, the head of Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s international trade and national security practice, has tackled thorny deals involving significant global regulatory hurdles in the past year, including a $6.1 billion health care industry acquisition for the Blackstone Group LP, securing him a place as one of Law360’s 2017 International Trade MVPs.



Mario Mancuso



Kirkland & Ellis Why he’s an international trade attorney:



Mancuso said his most formative professional experience was his service as a special operations army officer. He was deployed in Iraq in...

