MVP: Paul Hastings' Yar Chaikovsky

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 2:14 PM EST) -- Yar Chaikovsky, the co-head of Paul Hastings LLP’s intellectual property practice, has successfully defended major technology companies in broad patent infringement actions over the past year, invalidating hundreds of patent claims asserted against HTC and securing a win for another client against Intellectual Ventures, earning him a place among Law360’s 2017 Technology MVPs.



Yar Chaikovsky



Paul Hastings Why he’s a technology and ip lawyer:



As the child of an electrical engineer who worked on aircraft, Chaikovsky received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University...

