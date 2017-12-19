Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 4:16 PM EST) -- Rita Glavin of Seward & Kissel LLP shepherded former Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP Executive Director Stephen DiCarmine through his three-month-long retrial in New York state court and got him acquitted on charges including securities fraud and conspiracy, earning her a spot among Law360’s 2017 White Collar MVPs.
Rita Glavin
Seward & Kissel
Her biggest accomplishment this year:
Glavin’s path to winning DiCarmine’s acquittal began with a monthslong trudge through the voluminous record of the first trial, which had spanned roughly five months in 2015. Along with...
MVP: Seward & Kissel's Rita Glavin
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login