MVP: Seward & Kissel's Rita Glavin

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 4:16 PM EST) -- Rita Glavin of Seward & Kissel LLP shepherded former Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP Executive Director Stephen DiCarmine through his three-month-long retrial in New York state court and got him acquitted on charges including securities fraud and conspiracy, earning her a spot among Law360’s 2017 White Collar MVPs.



Rita Glavin



Seward & Kissel Her biggest accomplishment this year:



Glavin’s path to winning DiCarmine’s acquittal began with a monthslong trudge through the voluminous record of the first trial, which had spanned roughly five months in 2015. Along with...

