MVP: Willkie's Michael Schachter

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 3:18 PM EST) -- Michael Schachter of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has scored a series of wins this year, including the rare reversal of a conviction in a case involving former Rabobank employees accused of manipulating the London Interbank Offered Rate, landing him among Law360’s 2017 White Collar MVPs.
His biggest accomplishment this year:
Schachter's biggest success this year was persuading the Second Circuit to reverse the conviction of his client Anthony Allen, a British former trader at Rabobank whom a federal jury in New York...
