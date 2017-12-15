MVP: Covington's Jeremy Spector

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 4:32 PM EST) -- Jeremy Spector, whose tax practice at Covington & Burling LLP singularly and uniquely focuses on representing the sports industry, landed a spot among the five Law360 Tax MVPs of 2017 after he won a precedent-setting case for the Boston Bruins, advised the Mexican Football Federation in its joint bid with U.S. and Canadian soccer federations to host the World Cup, and emerged victorious in a string of IRS audits.



Jeremy Spector



Covington His biggest accomplishment this year:



