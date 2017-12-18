MVP: Hogan Lovells' Neal Katyal

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2017, 6:06 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells partner Neal Katyal made legal history this year by breaking Justice Thurgood Marshall’s record for Supreme Court arguments by a minority attorney, but the former acting solicitor general also spent the year in the litigation trenches fighting President Donald Trump’s travel ban, landing him among Law360’s 2017 Appellate MVPs.



Neal Katyal



Hogan Lovells His proudest moment:



On Nov. 28, Katyal broke a 50-year record set by the late Justice Thurgood Marshall for the most Supreme Court arguments by a minority attorney — an accomplishment...

