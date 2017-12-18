MVP: Bracewell's Robin Miles

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2017, 6:10 PM EST) -- Bracewell LLP’s Robin J. Miles secured $800 million in financing from a group of Chinese banks for a sprawling methanol plant in Louisiana this year and helmed a number of other complex and high-dollar financing arrangements, including a $360 million debt refinancing of a Michigan power facility, earning him a spot among Law360's 2017 Project Finance MVPs.



Robin Miles



Bracewell His biggest accomplishment this year:



Miles, along with a team from Bracewell’s New York and Houston offices, represented Yuhuang Chemical Inc., as borrower, in an $800...

