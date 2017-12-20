MVP: Blank Rome's Jonathan Waldron

Law360, Washington (December 20, 2017, 3:27 PM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP’s maritime practice co-chair Jonathan Waldron helped turn back a proposed regulation that would have banned most international vessels from serving U.S. offshore energy projects in the Gulf of Mexico, advised a shipyard faced with financial ruin in its effort to secure a Jones Act waiver, and represented developers of an offshore wind farm expected to be the largest in the U.S. upon completion, earning him a spot as one of Law360's 2017 Transportation MVPs.

Jonathan Waldron

Blank Rome
