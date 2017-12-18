MVP: Quinn Emanuel's Mark Cheffo

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 6:16 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP’s Mark S. Cheffo wiped out multidistrict litigation over Pfizer’s Lipitor this year, winning the dismissal of more than 3,000 claims that the cholesterol drug caused diabetes, securing him a spot among Law360’s 2017 Product Liability MVPs.



Mark Cheffo



Quinn Emanuel His biggest accomplishment this year:



As lead national counsel for Pfizer in multidistrict litigation in South Carolina federal court over allegations that its cholesterol drug Lipitor caused type-2 diabetes, Cheffo won the dismissal of all 3,000 cases because the consumers didn’t...

To view the full article, register now.