MVP: Kirkland's Peter Martelli

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 6:27 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP's Peter Martelli worked countless hours over the past year, through holidays and on tight deadlines, in a tireless effort to score major deals on behalf of his clients, including Blackstone Group LP and Pamplona Capital Management LLP, earning him a spot among Law360's 2017 Private Equity MVPs.

Peter Martelli

Kirkland & Ellis His biggest accomplishment of the year:

Martelli started off 2017 with a bang, working past midnight on New Year’s Eve last year to help Blackstone with its acquisition of music rights organization...
