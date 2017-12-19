MVP: Weil’s Michael Aiello

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:44 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP’s Michael Aiello took on a number of matters this year that grabbed headlines, including Reynolds American’s $49 billion sale to a foreign company, earning him a spot as one of Law360's 2017 Mergers & Acquisitions MVPs.



Michael Aiello



Weil His most significant work this year:



Aiello said a highlight of his transactional work was his representation of tobacco company Reynolds American Inc. in its $49 billion sale to British American Tobacco PLC.



Aiello said the deal faced significant legal scrutiny because...

