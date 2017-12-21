Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 2:32 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s Sarkis Jebejian has been at the forefront of some of the biggest transactions in the past year, striking three deals in less than two weeks for major clients, including a unit of Bain Capital, landing him among Law360's 2017 Mergers & Acquisitions MVPs.
Sarkis Jebejian
Kirkland & Ellis
His biggest accomplishment of the year:
Jebejian said his major achievement this past year took place over an 11-day period in November 2016, when he and his team locked in three deals for a...
MVP: Kirkland's Sarkis Jebejian
